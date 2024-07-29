Dunelm Group (LON:DNLM) Sets New 12-Month High at $1,244.00

Shares of Dunelm Group plc (LON:DNLM – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1,244 ($16.00) and last traded at GBX 1,214 ($15.62), with a volume of 236268 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,227 ($15.78).

DNLM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Dunelm Group from GBX 1,250 ($16.08) to GBX 1,325 ($17.04) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,200 ($15.44) target price on shares of Dunelm Group in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,410 ($18.14) price objective on shares of Dunelm Group in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,211.67 ($15.59).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 169.49, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 1.06. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,101.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,086.02. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.45 billion, a PE ratio of 1,663.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -10.32 and a beta of 1.10.

In other Dunelm Group news, insider Ajay Kavan bought 2,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,020 ($13.12) per share, with a total value of £24,990 ($32,145.61). Insiders own 44.06% of the company’s stock.

Dunelm Group plc retails homewares in the United Kingdom. The company offers furniture and beds products, which include bedroom, living room, dining room, and other furniture, as well as bed and mattresses, and sofas and armchairs; bedding products comprising bed linen, dorma, baby and kid's bedding, and duvets, pillows, and protectors; curtains and rugs; and venetian, roller, roman, vertical, and made to measure blinds.

