Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DRETF) Raises Dividend to $0.06 Per Share

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DRETF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, July 24th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be given a dividend of 0.0606 per share on Thursday, August 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 31st. This is a boost from Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $0.06.

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust Trading Up 1.5 %

OTCMKTS DRETF opened at $13.82 on Monday. Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $10.80 and a 52 week high of $21.34. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.53.

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Dream Office REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Office REIT is a premier office landlord in downtown Toronto with over 3.5 million square feet owned and managed. We have carefully curated an investment portfolio of high-quality assets in irreplaceable locations in one of the finest office markets in the world.

