Dora Factory (new) Trading 23.1% Lower Over Last 7 Days (DORA)

Dora Factory (new) (DORA) traded 8.2% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 28th. In the last seven days, Dora Factory (new) has traded 23.1% lower against the US dollar. Dora Factory (new) has a market cap of $36.77 million and approximately $862,569.36 worth of Dora Factory (new) was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dora Factory (new) token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0684 or 0.00000100 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Dora Factory (new)

Dora Factory (new)’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 537,277,116 tokens. The official website for Dora Factory (new) is dorafactory.org. Dora Factory (new)’s official Twitter account is @dorafactory. The official message board for Dora Factory (new) is dorafactory.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Dora Factory (new)

According to CryptoCompare, “Dora Factory (DORA) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Dora Factory has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 537,277,116 in circulation. The last known price of Dora Factory is 0.07365985 USD and is down -3.39 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $802,219.79 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dorafactory.org/.”

