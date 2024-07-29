Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,870,000 shares, an increase of 13.3% from the June 30th total of 1,650,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 624,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days. Currently, 5.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Domino’s Pizza Stock Up 2.6 %

DPZ stock traded up $10.68 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $428.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 759,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 595,364. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $496.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $474.55. Domino’s Pizza has a 1 year low of $330.05 and a 1 year high of $542.75. The stock has a market cap of $14.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.52, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.87.

Get Domino's Pizza alerts:

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The restaurant operator reported $4.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $0.35. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 12.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.08 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Domino’s Pizza will post 16.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Domino’s Pizza Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $1.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.43%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stephens lowered their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $493.00 to $430.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 19th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $470.00 to $380.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 19th. Argus boosted their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $580.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $575.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Baird R W upgraded Domino’s Pizza from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $517.39.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Domino’s Pizza

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 162.5% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 63 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 654.5% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 83 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 41.8% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 112 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.63% of the company’s stock.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.