Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Shares Sold by Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lessened its holdings in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 7.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,244 shares of the company’s stock after selling 575 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $1,130,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in DG. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in Dollar General by 12.4% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Dollar General by 3.3% in the first quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC increased its position in Dollar General by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 754 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Dollar General by 14.8% in the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Dollar General by 78.0% during the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. 91.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dollar General Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of DG traded down $1.08 on Monday, hitting $117.01. 426,928 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,416,696. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 1.22. Dollar General Co. has a one year low of $101.09 and a one year high of $171.73. The company has a market capitalization of $25.73 billion, a PE ratio of 17.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.43. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $129.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $138.99.

Dollar General Dividend Announcement

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.08. Dollar General had a net margin of 3.85% and a return on equity of 22.80%. The company had revenue of $9.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.34 EPS. Dollar General’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Dollar General Co. will post 7.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 9th were paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 9th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.35%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Dollar General from $147.00 to $141.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Dollar General from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 31st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Dollar General from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 31st. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Dollar General from $151.00 to $148.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Dollar General from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $147.86.

Dollar General Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

