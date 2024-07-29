Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOMP) Short Interest Up 50.0% in July

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOMP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, an increase of 50.0% from the June 30th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Dime Community Bancshares Stock Performance

NASDAQ DCOMP opened at $18.43 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.33. Dime Community Bancshares has a 12-month low of $14.26 and a 12-month high of $19.10.

Dime Community Bancshares Company Profile

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Dime Community Bank that engages in the provision of various commercial banking and financial services. The company accepts time, savings, and demand deposits from the businesses, consumers, and local municipalities. It also offers commercial real estate loans; multi-family mortgage loans; residential mortgage loans; letters of credit; secured and unsecured commercial and consumer loans; lines of credit; home equity loans; and construction and land loans.

