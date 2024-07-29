Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOMP) Short Interest Up 50.0% in July

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOMP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, an increase of 50.0% from the June 30th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Dime Community Bancshares Stock Performance
NASDAQ DCOMP opened at $18.43 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.33. Dime Community Bancshares has a 12-month low of $14.26 and a 12-month high of $19.10.
Dime Community Bancshares Company Profile
