Digital Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBGI) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Digital Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBGI – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 65,300 shares, an increase of 44.8% from the June 30th total of 45,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 64,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days. Approximately 3.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Digital Brands Group Stock Up 4.1 %

DBGI traded up $0.06 during trading on Monday, reaching $1.41. 54,595 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 585,606. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.77. Digital Brands Group has a 12-month low of $1.21 and a 12-month high of $24.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.28.

Digital Brands Group (NASDAQ:DBGI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 20th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.58 million for the quarter. Digital Brands Group had a negative net margin of 33.97% and a negative return on equity of 306.47%.

About Digital Brands Group

Digital Brands Group, Inc engages in the provision of apparel products under various brands on direct-to-consumer and wholesale basis. It operates through DSTLD, Bailey, H&J, Stateside, and Sundry segments. The company designs, manufactures, and sells women's apparel, such as tops, sweaters, dresses, jumpsuits, bottoms, sets, jackets, rompers, suiting, sportswear, shirts, jackets, pants, shorts, polos, T-shirts, skirts, athleisure bottoms, denims, and other accessory products, as well as suiting for men.

