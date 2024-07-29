Dianthus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNTH) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Dianthus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNTH – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock.

DNTH has been the topic of several other research reports. Lifesci Capital upgraded shares of Dianthus Therapeutics to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Dianthus Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. They set a buy rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Dianthus Therapeutics from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Dianthus Therapeutics from $34.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Dianthus Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. They issued an overweight rating on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $45.00.

Get Dianthus Therapeutics alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on DNTH

Dianthus Therapeutics Trading Up 3.1 %

Shares of Dianthus Therapeutics stock opened at $28.97 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.27 and its 200 day moving average is $24.08. Dianthus Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $6.58 and a 1 year high of $33.77.

Dianthus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNTH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $0.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.48 million. Equities analysts expect that Dianthus Therapeutics will post -2.18 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dianthus Therapeutics

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Dianthus Therapeutics by 860.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 80,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,095,000 after purchasing an additional 72,509 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Dianthus Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Dianthus Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $390,000. RA Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Dianthus Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $69,990,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in Dianthus Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $11,251,000. Institutional investors own 47.53% of the company’s stock.

About Dianthus Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Dianthus Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops complement therapeutics for patients with severe autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. It is developing DNTH103, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial, for the treatment of generalized myasthenia gravis, multifocal motor neuropathy, and chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dianthus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dianthus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.