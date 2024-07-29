Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) Stake Raised by Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 60.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,410 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,282 shares during the quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $507,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diageo during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Diageo during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Addison Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Diageo by 97.3% during the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 217 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diageo during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Accent Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diageo during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. 8.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently issued reports on DEO. Citigroup raised shares of Diageo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Diageo from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3,730.00.

Diageo stock traded down $0.86 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $131.57. The company had a trading volume of 756,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 736,542. Diageo plc has a 52 week low of $124.80 and a 52 week high of $177.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company has a 50 day moving average of $131.76 and a 200-day moving average of $140.14.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. It offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavoured malt beverages. The company also provides Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as ready to drink and non-alcoholic products.

