Diageo (LON:DGE) Rating Reiterated by Citigroup

Diageo (LON:DGE – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by Citigroup in a report issued on Monday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They presently have a GBX 3,000 ($38.80) target price on the stock. Citigroup’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 17.52% from the stock’s current price.
Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 2,800 ($36.21) price objective on shares of Diageo in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Diageo from GBX 3,550 ($45.91) to GBX 3,640 ($47.08) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 3,028 ($39.16).
In related news, insider Javier Ferrán acquired 314 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 2,640 ($34.14) per share, for a total transaction of £8,289.60 ($10,721.16). Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 612 shares of company stock worth $1,671,964. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. It offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavoured malt beverages. The company also provides Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as ready to drink and non-alcoholic products.
