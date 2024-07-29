dForce USD Price Hits $1.00 on Top Exchanges (USX)

dForce USD (USX) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 28th. One dForce USD token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00001456 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, dForce USD has traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar. dForce USD has a market capitalization of $14.66 million and $84,304.92 worth of dForce USD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

dForce USD Token Profile

dForce USD (USX) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on February 28th, 2022. dForce USD’s total supply is 286,466,058 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,678,225 tokens. dForce USD’s official website is dforce.network. dForce USD’s official Twitter account is @dforcenet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for dForce USD is medium.com/dforcenet.

Buying and Selling dForce USD

According to CryptoCompare, “dForce USD (USX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. dForce USD has a current supply of 286,466,058 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of dForce USD is 0.99818147 USD and is down -0.08 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 33 active market(s) with $1,240.73 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dforce.network/.”

