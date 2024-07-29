Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado reduced its position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 92,362 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 5,546 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $4,635,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 3.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 76,457,056 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,836,615,000 after purchasing an additional 2,559,039 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 3,885.4% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,695,206 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $76,793,000 after purchasing an additional 1,652,671 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 26.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,077,042 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $320,609,000 after purchasing an additional 1,488,374 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 8.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 9,044,859 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $453,871,000 after purchasing an additional 736,449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 467.1% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 719,672 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $36,113,000 after purchasing an additional 592,765 shares during the last quarter. 69.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Devon Energy alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Devon Energy

In other Devon Energy news, EVP Tana K. Cashion sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.04, for a total transaction of $1,020,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 104,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,317,449.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DVN traded down $0.83 on Monday, reaching $45.51. 3,696,745 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,159,550. Devon Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $40.47 and a fifty-two week high of $55.09. The company’s 50 day moving average is $47.19 and its 200-day moving average is $47.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.76 billion, a PE ratio of 8.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The energy company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.06. Devon Energy had a net margin of 22.27% and a return on equity of 29.02%. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.46 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Devon Energy Co. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Devon Energy Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.79%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on DVN. Mizuho upped their target price on Devon Energy from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Devon Energy in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Devon Energy from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Devon Energy in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Devon Energy from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Devon Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.13.

View Our Latest Report on DVN

Devon Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Eagle Ford, Anadarko, Williston, and Powder River Basins. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.