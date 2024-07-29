Deutsche Telekom AG (OTCMKTS:DTEGY) Short Interest Update

Deutsche Telekom AG (OTCMKTS:DTEGY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 56,900 shares, an increase of 52.5% from the June 30th total of 37,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,292,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Deutsche Telekom Stock Performance

OTCMKTS DTEGY opened at $26.42 on Monday. Deutsche Telekom has a fifty-two week low of $20.24 and a fifty-two week high of $26.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Deutsche Telekom (OTCMKTS:DTEGY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $30.34 billion during the quarter. Deutsche Telekom had a net margin of 4.04% and a return on equity of 6.84%. Equities analysts forecast that Deutsche Telekom will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Deutsche Telekom

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services. The company operates through Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, Group Development, and Group Headquarters and Group Services segments. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

