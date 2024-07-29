Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Raises Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) Price Target to $76.00

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $63.00 to $76.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price indicates a potential downside of 10.67% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $48.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $68.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Sprouts Farmers Market from $78.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Sprouts Farmers Market presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.50.

Shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock traded down $1.62 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $85.08. 950,872 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,308,435. Sprouts Farmers Market has a 12 month low of $36.21 and a 12 month high of $88.08. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.84. The company has a market capitalization of $8.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.19.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 26.77% and a net margin of 4.25%. Sprouts Farmers Market’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sprouts Farmers Market will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Nicholas Konat sold 31,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.14, for a total value of $2,298,340.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 51,495 shares in the company, valued at $3,817,839.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, COO Nicholas Konat sold 31,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.14, for a total transaction of $2,298,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 51,495 shares in the company, valued at $3,817,839.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jack Sinclair sold 5,718 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.07, for a total value of $440,686.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 256,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,785,102.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 66,147 shares of company stock worth $4,999,299 in the last ninety days. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 0.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,715,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $690,966,000 after purchasing an additional 29,362 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,336,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,419,000 after buying an additional 297,067 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 411.4% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,538,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,013,000 after buying an additional 1,237,610 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 36.9% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,478,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,135,000 after acquiring an additional 398,901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,477,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,075,000 after acquiring an additional 17,565 shares during the period.

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retailing of fresh, natural, and organic food products under the Sprouts brand in the United States. It offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat and meat alternatives, seafood, deli, bakery, floral, and dairy and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

