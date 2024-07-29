Deliveroo plc (OTCMKTS:DROOF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Deliveroo plc (OTCMKTS:DROOF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,353,600 shares, a growth of 14.8% from the June 30th total of 2,050,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 560.4 days.
Deliveroo Stock Performance
OTCMKTS DROOF remained flat at $1.79 during mid-day trading on Monday. 5,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,765. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.58. Deliveroo has a 52-week low of $1.32 and a 52-week high of $1.94.
Deliveroo Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Deliveroo
- What Investors Need to Know to Beat the Market
- Kimberly-Clark Stock Dips and a Buying Opportunity Emerges
- How to Calculate Inflation Rate
- Leading Gold Stock Shines With Q2 2024 Earnings Release
- Best Stocks Under $10.00
- Pharma Giant’s Shares Up After Impressive Q2 Earnings Release
Receive News & Ratings for Deliveroo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deliveroo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.