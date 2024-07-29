Deliveroo plc (OTCMKTS:DROOF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Deliveroo plc (OTCMKTS:DROOF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,353,600 shares, a growth of 14.8% from the June 30th total of 2,050,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 560.4 days.

Deliveroo Stock Performance

OTCMKTS DROOF remained flat at $1.79 during mid-day trading on Monday. 5,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,765. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.58. Deliveroo has a 52-week low of $1.32 and a 52-week high of $1.94.

Deliveroo Company Profile

Deliveroo plc, a holding company, operates an online food delivery platform in the United Kingdom, Ireland, France, Italy, Belgium, Hong Kong, Singapore, the United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, and Qatar. The company connects local consumers, shops, riders and restaurants, and grocery partners. Deliveroo plc was founded in 2013 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

