Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) Short Interest Up 13.5% in July

Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 978,700 shares, a growth of 13.5% from the June 30th total of 862,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 347,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days. Currently, 3.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DECK has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group increased their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $1,265.00 to $1,350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $1,050.00 to $1,075.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $835.00 to $920.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $860.00 to $1,020.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $1,089.00 to $1,090.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Deckers Outdoor currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,040.13.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, insider Thomas Garcia sold 4,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,074.86, for a total transaction of $4,299,440.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,654 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $12,526,418.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Caroti Stefano sold 5,000 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,079.74, for a total value of $5,398,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 39,926 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $43,109,699.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,108 shares of company stock worth $23,919,671. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DECK. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 18.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,923,154 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,751,448,000 after buying an additional 464,020 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Deckers Outdoor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $196,814,000. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Deckers Outdoor by 191.1% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 305,949 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $204,505,000 after acquiring an additional 200,850 shares in the last quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB purchased a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the second quarter worth $154,827,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the fourth quarter valued at $73,722,000. Institutional investors own 97.79% of the company’s stock.

Deckers Outdoor Trading Up 3.0 %

Shares of DECK stock traded up $26.52 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $921.22. 533,139 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 405,874. The firm has a market cap of $23.41 billion, a PE ratio of 30.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50 day moving average is $970.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $892.76. Deckers Outdoor has a 1 year low of $484.02 and a 1 year high of $1,106.89.

Shares of Deckers Outdoor are going to split on Tuesday, September 17th. The 6-1 split was announced on Tuesday, September 17th. The newly issued shares will be distributed to shareholders after the market closes on Tuesday, September 17th.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The textile maker reported $4.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.59 by $0.93. The company had revenue of $825.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $808.40 million. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 18.45% and a return on equity of 40.52%. Deckers Outdoor’s revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.41 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Deckers Outdoor will post 31.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Deckers Outdoor Company Profile

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear and apparel for ultra-runners and athletes under the Hoka brand; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

