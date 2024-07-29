Dai Nippon Printing Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DNPLY) Short Interest Up 23.4% in July

Dai Nippon Printing Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DNPLY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,500 shares, a growth of 23.4% from the June 30th total of 7,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Dai Nippon Printing Price Performance

OTCMKTS DNPLY traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $15.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,086. Dai Nippon Printing has a 1 year low of $12.38 and a 1 year high of $17.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market capitalization of $8.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.24 and a beta of 0.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.36.

Get Dai Nippon Printing alerts:

Dai Nippon Printing (OTCMKTS:DNPLY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter. Dai Nippon Printing had a net margin of 7.94% and a return on equity of 5.51%.

About Dai Nippon Printing

Dai Nippon Printing Co, Ltd. primarily engages in the printing business. The company's Information Communication segment offers books, including standard books, textbooks, dictionaries, e-books, and commemorative and memorial editions; magazines; digital marketing support services; BPR consulting and BPO services; information processing services; smart cards, payment-related services, card-related equipment, authentication and security services; and IC tags, holograms, business forms, catalogs, leaflets, brochures, calendars, point-of-purchase materials, and digital signage products, as well as operates events, stores, and contents.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dai Nippon Printing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dai Nippon Printing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.