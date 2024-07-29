DA Davidson Boosts First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) Price Target to $34.00

First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by research analysts at DA Davidson from $27.00 to $34.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. DA Davidson’s price target indicates a potential upside of 6.99% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on FIBK. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of First Interstate BancSystem from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of First Interstate BancSystem from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of First Interstate BancSystem from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com cut shares of First Interstate BancSystem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of First Interstate BancSystem from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

NASDAQ:FIBK traded down $0.57 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $31.78. 43,217 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 750,086. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. First Interstate BancSystem has a 1 year low of $20.81 and a 1 year high of $33.00. The company has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.66 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.13.

First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.03. First Interstate BancSystem had a net margin of 17.76% and a return on equity of 8.22%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that First Interstate BancSystem will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other First Interstate BancSystem news, major shareholder Julie A. Scott sold 209,831 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.29, for a total value of $5,306,625.99. Following the sale, the insider now owns 879,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,251,887.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Julie A. Scott sold 209,831 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.29, for a total transaction of $5,306,625.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 879,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,251,887.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jonathan R. Scott sold 29,499 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.29, for a total value of $746,029.71. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,021,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,837,857.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in First Interstate BancSystem by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 887,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,648,000 after purchasing an additional 11,493 shares during the last quarter. TNF LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. TNF LLC now owns 25,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $694,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Interstate BancSystem during the 2nd quarter worth $267,000. Leeward Investments LLC MA grew its holdings in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA now owns 657,946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,271,000 after purchasing an additional 34,817 shares during the period. Finally, SteelPeak Wealth LLC purchased a new position in First Interstate BancSystem during the 2nd quarter valued at about $241,000. 88.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Interstate Bank that provides range of banking products and services in the United States. It offers various traditional depository products, including checking, savings, and time deposits; and repurchase agreements primarily for commercial and municipal depositors.

