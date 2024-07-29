D-Wave Quantum (NYSE:QBTS) Now Covered by B. Riley

B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of D-Wave Quantum (NYSE:QBTS – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $3.00 price objective on the stock.

QBTS has been the topic of several other reports. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on D-Wave Quantum from $1.75 to $2.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of D-Wave Quantum from $2.00 to $4.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Roth Mkm lifted their price objective on shares of D-Wave Quantum from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $2.50 target price on shares of D-Wave Quantum in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, D-Wave Quantum has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $2.83.

D-Wave Quantum Stock Performance

Shares of QBTS stock opened at $0.99 on Thursday. D-Wave Quantum has a 1 year low of $0.57 and a 1 year high of $2.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $169.57 million, a PE ratio of -1.87 and a beta of 0.98.

D-Wave Quantum (NYSE:QBTS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $2.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 million. Equities research analysts predict that D-Wave Quantum will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Emil Michael sold 25,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.35, for a total value of $34,661.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 937,048 shares in the company, valued at $1,265,014.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 7.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of D-Wave Quantum

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of QBTS. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft acquired a new stake in shares of D-Wave Quantum in the second quarter worth $28,000. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in D-Wave Quantum by 143.3% during the 4th quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 20,744 shares during the last quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in D-Wave Quantum during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Instrumental Wealth LLC acquired a new position in D-Wave Quantum during the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Carroll Investors Inc raised its stake in D-Wave Quantum by 44.7% during the 1st quarter. Carroll Investors Inc now owns 30,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 9,415 shares during the last quarter. 42.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About D-Wave Quantum

D-Wave Quantum Inc develops and delivers quantum computing systems, software, and services worldwide. The company offers Advantage, a fifth-generation quantum computer; Ocean, a suite of open-source python tools; and Leap, a cloud-based service that provides real-time access to a live quantum computer, as well as access to Advantage, hybrid solvers, the Ocean software development kit, live code, demos, learning resources, and a vibrant developer community.

