Cyfrowy Polsat S.A. (OTCMKTS:CYFWF) Short Interest Update

Cyfrowy Polsat S.A. (OTCMKTS:CYFWF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,200 shares, a decline of 53.1% from the June 30th total of 47,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
Cyfrowy Polsat Price Performance
CYFWF remained flat at $2.64 during trading on Friday. Cyfrowy Polsat has a 12 month low of $2.39 and a 12 month high of $2.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.82.
Cyfrowy Polsat Company Profile
