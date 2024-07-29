Cyfrowy Polsat S.A. (OTCMKTS:CYFWF) Short Interest Update

Cyfrowy Polsat S.A. (OTCMKTS:CYFWF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,200 shares, a decline of 53.1% from the June 30th total of 47,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Cyfrowy Polsat Price Performance

CYFWF remained flat at $2.64 during trading on Friday. Cyfrowy Polsat has a 12 month low of $2.39 and a 12 month high of $2.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.82.

Cyfrowy Polsat Company Profile

Cyfrowy Polsat SA provides digital satellite platform and terrestrial television (TV), and telecommunication services in Poland. The company offers satellite and Internet pay television, mobile and fixed-line telephony, mobile and fixed-line broadband Internet access, wholesale, and TV broadcasting and production services, as well as online content, news, and video sharing services.

