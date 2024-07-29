Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) Price Target Increased to $79.00 by Analysts at DA Davidson

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by research analysts at DA Davidson from $71.00 to $79.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the bank’s stock. DA Davidson’s price target points to a potential upside of 24.39% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $76.00 price objective (up previously from $65.00) on shares of Customers Bancorp in a research report on Monday. Hovde Group reduced their price target on shares of Customers Bancorp from $66.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Customers Bancorp from $59.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Customers Bancorp from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Customers Bancorp from $56.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.33.

Customers Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of Customers Bancorp stock traded down $3.34 during trading on Monday, reaching $63.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 485,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 337,532. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $49.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.65. The firm has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 1.65. Customers Bancorp has a 52 week low of $31.16 and a 52 week high of $68.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The bank reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.06. Customers Bancorp had a net margin of 17.38% and a return on equity of 17.09%. The business had revenue of $198.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.65 earnings per share. Customers Bancorp’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Customers Bancorp will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Customers Bancorp by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 20,202 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,164,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Customers Bancorp by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,300 shares of the bank’s stock worth $686,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its holdings in Customers Bancorp by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 24,765 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,314,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Customers Bancorp by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 5,763 shares of the bank’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Customers Bancorp by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 16,066 shares of the bank’s stock worth $852,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

Customers Bancorp Company Profile

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to individual consumers, and small and middle market businesses. The company provides deposit banking products, which includes commercial and consumer checking, non-interest-bearing and interest-bearing demand, MMDA, savings, and time deposit accounts.

