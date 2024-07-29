Culp (NYSE:CULP) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Culp (NYSE:CULP – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Culp Stock Performance

NYSE CULP opened at $5.04 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.73. Culp has a 52-week low of $4.25 and a 52-week high of $5.99. The stock has a market cap of $62.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.54 and a beta of 1.22.

Culp (NYSE:CULP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, June 28th. The textile maker reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.05. Culp had a negative return on equity of 16.42% and a negative net margin of 6.13%. The business had revenue of $49.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.38) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Culp will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Culp

In other news, Director Jonathan Lee Kelly purchased 5,200 shares of Culp stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.36 per share, with a total value of $27,872.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $260,340.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Aron R. English acquired 22,125 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.00 per share, with a total value of $110,625.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,308,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,542,345. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 102,172 shares of company stock valued at $507,138 in the last quarter. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gate City Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Culp during the 4th quarter valued at $6,010,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Culp during the 4th quarter valued at $256,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Culp by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 485,420 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,330,000 after purchasing an additional 19,640 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.05% of the company’s stock.

About Culp

Culp, Inc manufactures, sources, markets, and sells mattress fabrics, sewn covers, and cut and sewn kits for use in mattresses, foundations, and other bedding products in the United States, North America, the Far East, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mattress Fabrics and Upholstery Fabrics.

