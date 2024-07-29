Culp (NYSE:CULP) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Culp (NYSE:CULP – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the textile maker’s stock.
Culp Stock Performance
NYSE CULP opened at $5.04 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.73. Culp has a 52-week low of $4.25 and a 52-week high of $5.99. The stock has a market cap of $62.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.54 and a beta of 1.22.
Culp (NYSE:CULP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, June 28th. The textile maker reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.05. Culp had a negative return on equity of 16.42% and a negative net margin of 6.13%. The business had revenue of $49.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.38) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Culp will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Culp
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gate City Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Culp during the 4th quarter valued at $6,010,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Culp during the 4th quarter valued at $256,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Culp by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 485,420 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,330,000 after purchasing an additional 19,640 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.05% of the company’s stock.
About Culp
Culp, Inc manufactures, sources, markets, and sells mattress fabrics, sewn covers, and cut and sewn kits for use in mattresses, foundations, and other bedding products in the United States, North America, the Far East, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mattress Fabrics and Upholstery Fabrics.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Culp
- The Top 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold
- Is Crypto Cool Again? What Stocks You Should Be Watching
- With Risk Tolerance, One Size Does Not Fit All
- Why Call Options Volume for These 2 Stocks Spiked Together
- Find and Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Lows
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/22 – 7/26
Receive News & Ratings for Culp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Culp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.