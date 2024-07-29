Cronos (CRO) Trading Down 4% This Week

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on July 29th. In the last seven days, Cronos has traded down 4% against the U.S. dollar. One Cronos coin can now be purchased for about $0.0903 or 0.00000133 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Cronos has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion and $6.15 million worth of Cronos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.49 or 0.00040437 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.37 or 0.00007905 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.12 or 0.00013421 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.22 or 0.00009152 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0675 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00001834 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00004775 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0698 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000613 BTC.

Cronos Coin Profile

Cronos uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 14th, 2019. Cronos’ total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 26,571,560,696 coins. Cronos’ official message board is blog.crypto.com. Cronos’ official Twitter account is @cronos_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Cronos is cronos.org. The Reddit community for Cronos is https://reddit.com/r/crypto_com and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Cronos Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto.com is a cryptocurrency payment and investment platform that offers users a wide range of financial services, such as buying, selling, and storing cryptocurrencies, a mobile app, an exchange for trading cryptocurrencies, a wallet for storing digital assets, and a Visa card for spending cryptocurrencies. It also has its own EVM called CronosScan, and its native token is Cronos (CRO). Crypto.com was founded in Hong Kong in 2016 by Bobby Bao, Gary Or, Kris Marszalek, and Rafael Melo, and was renamed in 2018 after the purchase of the domain owned by Matt Blaze.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cronos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cronos should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cronos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

