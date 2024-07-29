Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 763,911 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 129% from the previous session’s volume of 333,483 shares.The stock last traded at $44.22 and had previously closed at $45.07.

CRTO has been the subject of several research reports. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Criteo from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Criteo from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Criteo from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Criteo from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Criteo in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.33.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.46 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.84.

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The information services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.14. Criteo had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 12.33%. The business had revenue of $253.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $246.10 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Criteo S.A. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Criteo news, CEO Megan Clarken sold 3,894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.99, for a total transaction of $151,827.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 533,202 shares in the company, valued at $20,789,545.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Criteo news, CEO Megan Clarken sold 3,894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.99, for a total transaction of $151,827.06. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 533,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,789,545.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Till Hufnagel sold 1,540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.07, for a total transaction of $57,087.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,759,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,216,324.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,664 shares of company stock worth $1,616,411 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Criteo in the fourth quarter valued at $669,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its holdings in Criteo by 3.5% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,100,902 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $38,608,000 after purchasing an additional 37,364 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in Criteo in the fourth quarter valued at $1,580,000. Cadian Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Criteo by 70.4% in the fourth quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 4,239,314 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $107,339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,751,511 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Criteo in the fourth quarter valued at $660,000. Institutional investors own 94.27% of the company’s stock.

Criteo SA, a technology company, provides marketing and monetization services on the open Internet in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which derives clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties.

