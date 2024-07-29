Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX) Insider Sells $160,290.00 in Stock

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX – Get Free Report) insider Stephen F. Betz sold 3,000 shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.43, for a total transaction of $160,290.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 75,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,039,895.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 1.9 %

NASDAQ:CRNX opened at $54.36 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.16. The stock has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.38 and a beta of 0.68. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.76 and a twelve month high of $55.78.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.93) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.84) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $0.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.85) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 76.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRNX. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. AJOVista LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $151,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CRNX. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $97.00 price objective on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from $55.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.08.

About Crinetics Pharmaceuticals

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. The company's lead product candidate is paltusotine, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin receptor type 2 agonist, which is in Phase 3 trial for the treatment of acromegaly; and Phase 2 trial for treating carcinoid syndrome associated with neuroendocrine tumors.

