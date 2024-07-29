Creightons Plc (LON:CRL) to Issue Dividend of GBX 0.45

Creightons Plc (LON:CRL – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, July 29th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 8th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.45 ($0.01) per share on Wednesday, September 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 8th. This is a positive change from Creightons’s previous dividend of $0.15. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Creightons Trading Up 6.6 %

Shares of CRL stock traded up GBX 1.80 ($0.02) during trading hours on Monday, hitting GBX 29 ($0.37). 992,675 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 376,646. Creightons has a 1 year low of GBX 14.50 ($0.19) and a 1 year high of GBX 33 ($0.42). The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 22.51 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 22.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.84. The firm has a market cap of £19.84 million, a PE ratio of 1,360.00 and a beta of 0.49.

Insider Activity at Creightons

In other news, insider William McIlroy sold 10,750,000 shares of Creightons stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 26 ($0.33), for a total transaction of £2,795,000 ($3,595,317.73). 61.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Creightons

Creightons Plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets toiletries and fragrances in the United Kingdom and internationally. It offers haircare, skincare, bath and body, and wellbeing products. It offers its products under the Argan Smooth, Balance Active Formula, Bambeautiful, Body Bliss, Bronze Ambition, Creightons, Feather & Down, Frizz No More, H2O Boost, Humble Beauty, Janina, Pink Grapefruit, Pro Keratin, Pure Touch, Sunshine Blonde, The Curl Company, and T Zone brands.

