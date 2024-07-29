Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Separately, B. Riley assumed coverage on Creative Media & Community Trust Co. in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. They issued a neutral rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCT opened at $2.27 on Friday. Creative Media & Community Trust Co. has a 52 week low of $2.06 and a 52 week high of $4.87. The firm has a market cap of $51.73 million, a PE ratio of -0.68 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.68 and its 200-day moving average is $3.24.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 8th were issued a dividend of $0.085 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 8th. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.98%. Creative Media & Community Trust Co.’s payout ratio is -10.24%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CMCT. Pale Fire Capital SE raised its stake in Creative Media & Community Trust Co. by 136.4% during the fourth quarter. Pale Fire Capital SE now owns 435,472 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,607,000 after buying an additional 251,276 shares during the last quarter. Presima Securities ULC acquired a new stake in Creative Media & Community Trust Co. during the 4th quarter worth about $258,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. in the 4th quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. 28.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Creative Media & Community Trust Corporation (the Company), is a Maryland corporation and real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates both premier multifamily properties situated in vibrant communities throughout the United States and Class A and creative office real assets in markets with similar business and employment characteristics to its multifamily investments.

