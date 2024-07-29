Cormark Lowers StorageVault Canada (CVE:SVI) Price Target to C$5.50

StorageVault Canada (CVE:SVI – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Cormark from C$6.25 to C$5.50 in a report released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on SVI. National Bankshares upgraded shares of StorageVault Canada from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and set a C$5.75 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of StorageVault Canada from C$6.25 to C$5.75 in a report on Friday. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of StorageVault Canada from C$6.50 to C$6.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Desjardins dropped their target price on shares of StorageVault Canada from C$6.25 to C$6.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of StorageVault Canada from C$6.25 to C$6.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$5.81.

Shares of CVE SVI opened at C$6.42 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 687.87. StorageVault Canada has a 52 week low of C$3.68 and a 52 week high of C$7.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$6.42 and a 200 day moving average price of C$6.42. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.43 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.33.

In related news, insider StorageVault Canada Inc. bought 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$4.60 per share, for a total transaction of C$368,000.00. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 120,000 shares of company stock worth $552,404.

StorageVault Canada Inc owns, manages, and rents self-storage and portable storage space in Canada. It operates through three segments: Self Storage, Portable Storage, and Management Division. The company manages 45 stores owned by third parties; and stores, shreds, and manages documents and records for customers.

