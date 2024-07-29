Cormark Increases Definity Financial (TSE:DFY) Price Target to C$51.00

Definity Financial (TSE:DFY – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Cormark from C$49.00 to C$51.00 in a research note released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on DFY. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Definity Financial from C$50.00 to C$51.00 in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Definity Financial from C$51.00 to C$52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. National Bankshares raised their price objective on Definity Financial from C$59.00 to C$60.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. CIBC raised their price objective on Definity Financial from C$46.00 to C$47.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Desjardins raised their price objective on Definity Financial from C$45.00 to C$47.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$50.05.

TSE:DFY opened at C$48.02 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 5.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.20. Definity Financial has a 1-year low of C$32.09 and a 1-year high of C$48.36. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.53 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.85. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$44.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$43.52.

Definity Financial (TSE:DFY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported C$0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.72 by C($0.07). Definity Financial had a net margin of 8.94% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The company had revenue of C$991.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Definity Financial will post 2.6896762 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 13th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 13th. Definity Financial’s payout ratio is presently 21.12%.

Definity Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, offers property and casualty insurance products in Canada. It provides personal insurance products, including auto, property, general and umbrella liability, and pet insurance products to individuals under the Economical, Sonnet, Family, Petsecure, and Peppermint brands; and commercial insurance products, which include fleet, commercial auto, property, liability, and specialty insurance products to businesses under the Definity Insurance and Economical brand name.

