COPT Defense Properties (NYSE:CDP) Updates Q3 Earnings Guidance

COPT Defense Properties (NYSE:CDP – Get Free Report) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.63-0.65 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.64. COPT Defense Properties also updated its FY24 guidance to $2.54-2.58 EPS.

COPT Defense Properties Stock Performance

NYSE:CDP remained flat at $28.27 on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,000,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 846,321. The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of -26.18, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 3.66 and a current ratio of 3.66. COPT Defense Properties has a 12 month low of $22.20 and a 12 month high of $28.42.

COPT Defense Properties Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $0.295 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.17%. COPT Defense Properties’s payout ratio is -109.26%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $28.00 price objective (up previously from $27.00) on shares of COPT Defense Properties in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $27.00.

COPT Defense Properties Company Profile

COPT Defense, an S&P MidCap 400 Company, is a self-managed REIT focused on owning, operating and developing properties in locations proximate to, or sometimes containing, key U.S. Government (USG) defense installations and missions (referred to as its Defense/IT Portfolio). The Company's tenants include the USG and their defense contractors, who are primarily engaged in priority national security activities, and who generally require mission-critical and high security property enhancements.

