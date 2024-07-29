Contrasting HWH International (NASDAQ:HWH) & Cosmos Health (NASDAQ:COSM)

HWH International (NASDAQ:HWH – Get Free Report) and Cosmos Health (NASDAQ:COSM – Get Free Report) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings, dividends and valuation.

Volatility and Risk

HWH International has a beta of -1.47, indicating that its share price is 247% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cosmos Health has a beta of 5.78, indicating that its share price is 478% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares HWH International and Cosmos Health’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HWH International N/A N/A $550,000.00 N/A N/A Cosmos Health $49.59 million 0.40 -$13.83 million N/A N/A

Profitability

HWH International has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Cosmos Health.

This table compares HWH International and Cosmos Health’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HWH International N/A -27.08% -9.92% Cosmos Health N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

25.7% of HWH International shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 12.6% of Cosmos Health shares are owned by institutional investors. 61.5% of HWH International shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 18.7% of Cosmos Health shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for HWH International and Cosmos Health, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score HWH International 0 0 0 0 N/A Cosmos Health 0 0 1 0 3.00

Summary

Cosmos Health beats HWH International on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About HWH International

HWH International Inc. operates a marketplace to provide products and services for health, wealth, and happiness. The company operates through HWH Marketplace, Hapi Cafés, Hapi Travel, and Hapi Wealth Builder segments. The HWH Marketplace segment provides products manufactured by its affiliate companies at a discounted price to its members. The Hapi Cafés segment operates Hapi Cafe branded outlets in Asia, including Singapore, Republic of China (Taiwan), Hong Kong, the People's Republic of China, and South Korea. The Hapi Travel segment offers vacation packages, hotels, cruises, and other travel products for HWH members. The Hapi Wealth Builder segment focuses on exploring the options of providing services to its members through financial educational materials. The company is based in Bethesda, Maryland. HWH International Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Alset International Limited.

About Cosmos Health

Cosmos Health Inc. provides proprietary line of branded and generic pharmaceuticals, nutraceuticals, over-the-counter medications, cosmetics, nursery, health care and baby products, and medical devices. Its nutraceutical product portfolio includes Sky Premium Life and Mediterranation. The company serves wholesale pharmaceutical distributors and independent retail pharmacies. It operates in Greece, Germany, the United Kingdom, Italy, Denmark, Croatia, and Cyprus. Cosmos Health Inc. was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

