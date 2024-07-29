Contrasting Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) and Innoviz Technologies (NASDAQ:INVZ)

Innoviz Technologies (NASDAQ:INVZ – Get Free Report) and Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM – Get Free Report) are both small-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Risk and Volatility

Innoviz Technologies has a beta of 1.01, suggesting that its share price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Gentherm has a beta of 1.46, suggesting that its share price is 46% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Innoviz Technologies and Gentherm’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Innoviz Technologies $20.88 million 5.24 -$123.45 million ($0.77) -1.04 Gentherm $1.47 billion 1.08 $40.34 million $1.46 34.20

Analyst Recommendations

Gentherm has higher revenue and earnings than Innoviz Technologies. Innoviz Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Gentherm, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Innoviz Technologies and Gentherm, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Innoviz Technologies 0 2 2 0 2.50 Gentherm 1 2 1 0 2.00

Innoviz Technologies presently has a consensus price target of $3.56, indicating a potential upside of 334.88%. Gentherm has a consensus price target of $63.50, indicating a potential upside of 26.24%. Given Innoviz Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Innoviz Technologies is more favorable than Gentherm.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

63.3% of Innoviz Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 97.1% of Gentherm shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.2% of Innoviz Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.9% of Gentherm shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Innoviz Technologies and Gentherm’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Innoviz Technologies -441.23% -79.64% -56.60% Gentherm 3.23% 13.56% 7.17%

Summary

Gentherm beats Innoviz Technologies on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Innoviz Technologies

Innoviz Technologies Ltd. manufactures and sells automotive grade LiDAR sensors and perception software to enable safe autonomous driving at a mass scale. The company offers InnovizOne, a solid-state LiDAR sensor designed for automakers and robotaxis, shuttles, trucks, and delivery companies requiring an automotive-grade and mass-producible solution to achieve autonomy. It also provides InnovizTwo, an automotive-grade LiDAR sensor that offers a solution for all levels of autonomous driving, as well as an option to integrate the perception application in the LiDAR sensor; and perception application, a software application that raw point cloud data from Innoviz LiDAR products into perception outputs. The company operates in Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and North America. It markets and sells its products through a direct sales organization, as well as through distribution channels. The company is headquartered in Rosh Haayin, Israel.

About Gentherm

Gentherm Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and sells thermal management and pneumatic comfort technologies in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive and Medical. The Automotive segment offers climate comfort systems, which include seat heaters, blowers, and thermoelectric devices for variable temperature climate control seats and steering wheel heaters that are designed to provide thermal comfort to automobile passengers; integrated electronic components, such as electronic control units; and other climate comfort systems, including neck and shoulder conditioners and climate control system products for door panels, armrests, cupholders, and storage bins. It also provides battery performance solutions comprising cell connecting devices and battery cable technologies used for various types of automotive batteries; thermal management products for heating and cooling; and automotive electronic and software systems, including electronic control units for climate comfort systems, as well as for memory seat modules and other devices. In addition, it offers lumbar and massage comfort solutions, such as lumbar support, side bolster adjustment, multi-contour seats, and massage systems; automotive cable systems, including ready-made individual cables, and ready-to-install cable networks; and valve systems products consisting of applications that offer solutions in fuel management, and other valves for brake and engine systems. This segment serves light vehicle original equipment manufacturers and tier 1s, such as automotive seat manufacturers, and aftermarket seat distributors and installers. The Medical segment offers patient temperature management systems. The company was formerly known as Amerigon Incorporated and changed its name to Gentherm Incorporated in September 2012. Gentherm Incorporated was incorporated in 1991 and is headquartered in Northville, Michigan.

