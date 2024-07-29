ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) Trading 5.8% Lower Over Last 7 Days

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 3.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on July 29th. ConstitutionDAO has a total market capitalization of $388.42 million and approximately $95.11 million worth of ConstitutionDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, ConstitutionDAO has traded down 5.8% against the US dollar. One ConstitutionDAO token can currently be purchased for about $0.0769 or 0.00000114 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ConstitutionDAO alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000274 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000020 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About ConstitutionDAO

ConstitutionDAO launched on November 15th, 2021. ConstitutionDAO’s total supply is 5,060,137,335 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,053,572,056 tokens. ConstitutionDAO’s official Twitter account is @constitutiondao and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ConstitutionDAO is www.constitutiondao.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “## What is ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE)?ConstitutionDAO was a decentralized autonomous organization (DAO) created in November 2021 with the goal of purchasing an original copy of the United States Constitution. It was formed by a group of cryptocurrency enthusiasts and investors who were motivated by the idea of using blockchain technology to facilitate the collective ownership and management of rare assets. ConstitutionDAO conducted a fundraising campaign in Ether cryptocurrency, raising $47 million. However, it was unsuccessful in its bid to purchase the Constitution at a Sotheby’s auction, ultimately losing to a higher bid of $43.2 million. Following this, ConstitutionDAO was disbanded​​​​.

## What is ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) used for?

The primary use of ConstitutionDAO was to pool resources for the collective purchase and management of rare assets, specifically an original copy of the U.S. Constitution. Participants in the project purchased $PEOPLE tokens, the native token of ConstitutionDAO, which granted them voting rights and a fractional ownership in the asset the DAO aimed to acquire. The governance structure of ConstitutionDAO was community-driven, allowing token holders to propose and vote on decisions regarding the management of the assets held by the DAO. This decision-making process was based on a liquid democracy model, designed to enhance participation and efficiency in governance​​.

## Who created ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE)?

ConstitutionDAO was initiated by Trent Griffin, a well-known cryptocurrency investor, and was subsequently developed by a group of cryptocurrency enthusiasts and investors. The idea quickly gained traction within the cryptocurrency community, leading to the formation of the DAO and its first fundraising round in November 2021. The collective effort aimed to leverage blockchain technology for transparent and decentralized ownership of historically significant assets​​.”

ConstitutionDAO Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ConstitutionDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ConstitutionDAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ConstitutionDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ConstitutionDAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ConstitutionDAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.