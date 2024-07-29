ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Short Interest Up 13.7% in July

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,060,000 shares, an increase of 13.7% from the June 30th total of 15,890,000 shares. Approximately 1.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 5,760,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.1 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

COP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Argus upgraded ConocoPhillips to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $133.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on ConocoPhillips from $145.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $143.24.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ConocoPhillips

Institutional Trading of ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips Trading Down 1.6 %

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cooksen Wealth LLC acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Sachetta LLC bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Richardson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 96.0% in the 4th quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 247 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 150.0% in the first quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 250 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.36% of the company’s stock.

NYSE COP traded down $1.74 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $109.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,538,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,580,832. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $113.75 and a 200 day moving average of $117.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.36, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.24. ConocoPhillips has a twelve month low of $105.77 and a twelve month high of $135.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy producer reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $14.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.72 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 18.40% and a return on equity of 20.85%. Equities research analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 8.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th were paid a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is presently 26.27%.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.