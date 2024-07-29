Conflux 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $43.87 Million (CFX)

Conflux (CFX) traded down 4.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 29th. In the last week, Conflux has traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Conflux coin can now be bought for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000246 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Conflux has a total market capitalization of $697.96 million and approximately $43.87 million worth of Conflux was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $66,888.58 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $442.19 or 0.00661079 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $74.03 or 0.00110676 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.68 or 0.00008491 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.91 or 0.00034249 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $162.10 or 0.00242346 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30.83 or 0.00046096 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $53.69 or 0.00080263 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

About Conflux

Conflux (CFX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. It launched on October 25th, 2020. Conflux’s total supply is 5,026,392,258 coins and its circulating supply is 4,238,889,460 coins. Conflux’s official message board is confluxnetwork.medium.com. Conflux’s official Twitter account is @conflux_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Conflux is https://reddit.com/r/conflux_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Conflux’s official website is confluxnetwork.org.

Conflux Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Conflux (CFX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Users are able to generate CFX through the process of mining. Conflux has a current supply of 5,026,120,983.94 with 4,238,620,968.63 in circulation. The last known price of Conflux is 0.17652009 USD and is up 0.66 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 167 active market(s) with $32,945,361.12 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://confluxnetwork.org/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conflux directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Conflux should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Conflux using one of the exchanges listed above.

