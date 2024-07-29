Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) Shares Sold by Kentucky Retirement Systems

Kentucky Retirement Systems trimmed its stake in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Free Report) by 5.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 36,301 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,942 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $1,076,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Naples Money Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Conagra Brands in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. First United Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Conagra Brands in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Advantage Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 48.1% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 144.4% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares during the period. 83.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Charisse Brock sold 15,444 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.37, for a total value of $469,034.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 113,254 shares in the company, valued at $3,439,523.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CAG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Conagra Brands from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Conagra Brands from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Conagra Brands from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Barclays lowered their price target on Conagra Brands from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Conagra Brands from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.18.

Conagra Brands Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE CAG traded up $0.12 on Monday, hitting $30.06. The company had a trading volume of 797,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,672,505. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.16 and a 12-month high of $33.23. The business has a 50 day moving average of $29.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.01, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.32.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 11th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.04. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 14.31% and a net margin of 2.88%. The business had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Conagra Brands Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 1st. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 191.78%.

Conagra Brands Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.

