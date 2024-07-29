Comstock Resources (CRK) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, July 30th. Analysts expect Comstock Resources to post earnings of ($0.14) per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.05. Comstock Resources had a net margin of 4.27% and a return on equity of 1.25%. The firm had revenue of $335.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $343.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Comstock Resources to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Comstock Resources Price Performance
Shares of NYSE CRK opened at $10.40 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.55. Comstock Resources has a 1-year low of $7.07 and a 1-year high of $13.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.27 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Comstock Resources Company Profile
Comstock Resources, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas and oil properties in the United States. Its assets are located in the Haynesville and Bossier shales located in North Louisiana and East Texas. The company was incorporated in 1919 and is headquartered in Frisco, Texas.
