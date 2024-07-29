Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL) Receives $40.75 Average PT from Analysts

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the five research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $40.75.

COLL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC lowered Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $41.00 to $44.00 in a report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, May 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ:COLL opened at $36.08 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.03 and a beta of 0.93. Collegium Pharmaceutical has a 52-week low of $20.95 and a 52-week high of $40.95. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.62.

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.36 by ($0.04). Collegium Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 104.98% and a net margin of 16.46%. The firm had revenue of $144.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.04 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Collegium Pharmaceutical will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Collegium Pharmaceutical news, EVP Scott Dreyer sold 56,807 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.98, for a total transaction of $1,930,301.86. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 105,902 shares in the company, valued at $3,598,549.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Collegium Pharmaceutical news, EVP Scott Dreyer sold 56,807 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.98, for a total value of $1,930,301.86. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 105,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,598,549.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Colleen Tupper sold 19,710 shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.21, for a total value of $674,279.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 130,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,476,207.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 105,502 shares of company stock valued at $3,540,796 over the last 90 days. 3.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 3.3% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 8,826 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 16,500 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 34,034 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its position in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 28,541 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 19,879 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $612,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the period.

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of medicines for pain management. Its portfolio includes Xtampza ER, an abuse-deterrent, extended-release, and oral formulation of oxycodone for the management of pain severe enough to require daily, around-the-clock, long-term opioid treatment; Nucynta ER and Nucynta IR, which are extended-release and immediate-release formulations of tapentadol, indicated for the management of acute, severe, and persistent pain; Belbuca, a buccal film that contains buprenorphine; and Symproic, an oral formulation of naldemedine for the treatment of opioid-induced constipation in adult patients with chronic non-cancer pain.

