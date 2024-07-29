Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS) EVP Sells $1,051,000.00 in Stock

Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS – Get Free Report) EVP Jon Cheigh sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.08, for a total value of $1,051,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 155,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,058,548.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Jon Cheigh also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 22nd, Jon Cheigh sold 7,159 shares of Cohen & Steers stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.57, for a total transaction of $519,528.63.

Cohen & Steers Price Performance

Shares of CNS stock opened at $86.91 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $73.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.13. Cohen & Steers, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.05 and a 1-year high of $87.34. The company has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.82 and a beta of 1.53.

Cohen & Steers Dividend Announcement

Cohen & Steers ( NYSE:CNS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The asset manager reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $121.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.48 million. Cohen & Steers had a return on equity of 36.67% and a net margin of 26.27%. The company’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. Cohen & Steers’s payout ratio is 91.83%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Cohen & Steers from $65.00 to $63.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cohen & Steers

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CNS. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Cohen & Steers by 115.1% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 370 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers by 294.2% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 548 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers during the fourth quarter worth about $84,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers during the fourth quarter worth about $142,000. 51.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cohen & Steers Company Profile

Cohen & Steers, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to institutional investors, including pension funds, endowments, and foundations. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, multi-asset, and commodity portfolios through its subsidiaries.

