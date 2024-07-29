Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) Given New $70.00 Price Target at Barclays

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Barclays from $69.00 to $70.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on KO. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Monday, June 24th. They issued an outperform rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $70.20.

Coca-Cola Stock Performance

Shares of KO stock opened at $67.05 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $288.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.08. Coca-Cola has a 52 week low of $51.55 and a 52 week high of $67.11. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.51.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 22.92% and a return on equity of 43.62%. The company had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Coca-Cola will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Coca-Cola Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a $0.485 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.60%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Nancy Quan sold 19,304 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.96, for a total value of $1,253,987.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 223,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,507,516.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Nancy Quan sold 19,304 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.96, for a total value of $1,253,987.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 223,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,507,516.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Cola Co Coca sold 598,619 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $925.00, for a total transaction of $553,722,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,883,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,742,280,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 841,588 shares of company stock valued at $568,972,027 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Coca-Cola

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tidemark LLC bought a new stake in Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new stake in Coca-Cola during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Coca-Cola during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, ESL Trust Services LLC bought a new stake in Coca-Cola during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. 70.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Featured Stories

