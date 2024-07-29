CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO) Hits New 52-Week High at $31.28

CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $31.28 and last traded at $31.18, with a volume of 7204 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.17.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CNO. StockNews.com lowered CNO Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on CNO Financial Group from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of CNO Financial Group from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.60.

CNO Financial Group Trading Up 0.2 %

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.45. The company has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $935.76 million. CNO Financial Group had a return on equity of 16.77% and a net margin of 9.07%. The company’s revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that CNO Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CNO Financial Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 10th. This is an increase from CNO Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. CNO Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.66%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Michael E. Mead sold 7,690 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.30, for a total value of $217,627.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 41,535 shares in the company, valued at $1,175,440.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other CNO Financial Group news, insider Michael E. Mead sold 7,690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.30, for a total value of $217,627.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,175,440.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael E. Mead sold 5,013 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.85, for a total transaction of $144,625.05. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 36,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,053,659.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,421 shares of company stock worth $975,861 in the last three months. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CNO Financial Group

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in CNO Financial Group by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,226,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,116,000 after acquiring an additional 76,514 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in CNO Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth $1,250,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of CNO Financial Group by 30.9% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 105,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,896,000 after purchasing an additional 24,844 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CNO Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,063,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of CNO Financial Group in the first quarter valued at about $890,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.43% of the company’s stock.

About CNO Financial Group

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, insurance products, and financial services for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It offers Medicare supplement, supplemental health, and long-term care insurance policies; life insurance; and annuities, as well as Medicare advantage plans to individuals through phone, online, mail, and face-to-face.

