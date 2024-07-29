Clover Health Investments (NASDAQ:CLOV) Sets New 12-Month High at $1.78

Shares of Clover Health Investments, Corp. (NASDAQ:CLOV – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $1.78 and last traded at $1.73, with a volume of 362374 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.73.
Clover Health Investments Price Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of $876.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.09 and a beta of 2.11. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.99.
Clover Health Investments (NASDAQ:CLOV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $346.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $316.10 million. Clover Health Investments had a negative return on equity of 48.07% and a negative net margin of 8.63%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Clover Health Investments, Corp. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Clover Health Investments
About Clover Health Investments
Clover Health Investments, Corp. provides medicare advantage plans in the United States. It operates through two segments: Insurance and Non-Insurance. It also offers Clover Assistant, a cloud-based software platform, that enables physicians to detect, identify, and manage chronic diseases earlier; and access to data-driven and personalized insights for the patients they treat.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Clover Health Investments
- Stock Average Calculator
- Pharma Giant’s Shares Up After Impressive Q2 Earnings Release
- What to Know About Investing in Penny Stocks
- It’s Time to Rotate Into These Russell 2000 Stocks
- What is a Dividend Harvesting Strategy and How Can Investors Profit from it?
- Nearly 100% Accurate Indicator Reveals Top Stocks to Buy
Receive News & Ratings for Clover Health Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clover Health Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.