Clover Health Investments (NASDAQ:CLOV) Sets New 12-Month High at $1.78

Shares of Clover Health Investments, Corp. (NASDAQ:CLOV – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $1.78 and last traded at $1.73, with a volume of 362374 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.73.

Clover Health Investments Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $876.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.09 and a beta of 2.11. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.99.

Get Clover Health Investments alerts:

Clover Health Investments (NASDAQ:CLOV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $346.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $316.10 million. Clover Health Investments had a negative return on equity of 48.07% and a negative net margin of 8.63%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Clover Health Investments, Corp. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Clover Health Investments

About Clover Health Investments

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Clover Health Investments by 30.2% in the 1st quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 49,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 11,550 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Clover Health Investments by 151.2% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 77,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 46,912 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Clover Health Investments by 68.9% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 75,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 30,776 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Clover Health Investments in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Finally, SignalPoint Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Clover Health Investments by 40.3% in the 1st quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 139,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.77% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Clover Health Investments, Corp. provides medicare advantage plans in the United States. It operates through two segments: Insurance and Non-Insurance. It also offers Clover Assistant, a cloud-based software platform, that enables physicians to detect, identify, and manage chronic diseases earlier; and access to data-driven and personalized insights for the patients they treat.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Clover Health Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clover Health Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.