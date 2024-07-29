Citizens Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CZWI) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Citizens Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CZWI – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.
Citizens Community Bancorp stock opened at $13.09 on Thursday. Citizens Community Bancorp has a 12 month low of $8.47 and a 12 month high of $13.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.55 and its 200-day moving average is $11.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $136.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.15 and a beta of 1.06.
Citizens Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CZWI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $25.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.90 million. Citizens Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.14% and a net margin of 13.69%. Equities research analysts expect that Citizens Community Bancorp will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.
Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Community Federal N.A. that provides various traditional community banking services to businesses, agricultural operators, and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, including demand deposits, savings and money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.
