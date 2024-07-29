Citizens Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CZWI) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Citizens Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CZWI – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Citizens Community Bancorp stock opened at $13.09 on Thursday. Citizens Community Bancorp has a 12 month low of $8.47 and a 12 month high of $13.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.55 and its 200-day moving average is $11.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $136.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.15 and a beta of 1.06.

Citizens Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CZWI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $25.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.90 million. Citizens Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.14% and a net margin of 13.69%. Equities research analysts expect that Citizens Community Bancorp will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gendell Jeffrey L boosted its stake in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp by 8.7% in the first quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 250,959 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,049,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Citizens Community Bancorp by 37.3% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 38,450 shares of the bank’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 10,445 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Citizens Community Bancorp by 309.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 610,734 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,420,000 after purchasing an additional 461,594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC lifted its stake in Citizens Community Bancorp by 8.1% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 51,324 shares of the bank’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 3,850 shares during the last quarter. 55.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Community Federal N.A. that provides various traditional community banking services to businesses, agricultural operators, and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, including demand deposits, savings and money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

