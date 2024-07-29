Cipher Mining (NASDAQ:CIFR) Trading 4.8% Higher

Cipher Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:CIFR – Get Free Report) shot up 4.8% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $6.14 and last traded at $6.10. 746,431 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 8,920,913 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.82.

Several research firms have weighed in on CIFR. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Cipher Mining from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price (up previously from $5.50) on shares of Cipher Mining in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Cipher Mining in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Cipher Mining in a research note on Friday, June 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.40.

The company has a current ratio of 8.08, a quick ratio of 8.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 97.02 and a beta of 2.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.03.

Cipher Mining (NASDAQ:CIFR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter. Cipher Mining had a return on equity of 4.66% and a net margin of 13.54%. The company had revenue of $48.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.05 million.

In related news, major shareholder Top Holdco B.V. Bitfury sold 296,357 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.99, for a total transaction of $1,182,464.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 118,223,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $471,711,409.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold a total of 5,302,379 shares of company stock valued at $24,285,016 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Cipher Mining by 93.5% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 21,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 10,380 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Cipher Mining by 243.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 549,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,279,000 after purchasing an additional 389,079 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cipher Mining by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 149,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $621,000 after purchasing an additional 17,355 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cipher Mining by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 122,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 17,254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Cipher Mining by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 61,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 10,019 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.26% of the company’s stock.

Cipher Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and operation of industrial scale bitcoin mining data centers in the United States. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York. Cipher Mining Inc operates as a subsidiary of Bitfury Holding B.V.

