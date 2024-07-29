Cineverse Corp. (NASDAQ:CNVS) Short Interest Up 15.0% in July

Cineverse Corp. (NASDAQ:CNVS – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 175,500 shares, an increase of 15.0% from the June 30th total of 152,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 93,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Benchmark reissued a “speculative buy” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Cineverse in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd.

Get Cineverse alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Cineverse

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cineverse

Cineverse Price Performance

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Cineverse stock. Leavell Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cineverse Corp. ( NASDAQ:CNVS Free Report ) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 41,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000. Leavell Investment Management Inc. owned 0.33% of Cineverse as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 8.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CNVS opened at $0.80 on Monday. Cineverse has a fifty-two week low of $0.72 and a fifty-two week high of $3.93. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.16.

Cineverse (NASDAQ:CNVS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 1st. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.15. Cineverse had a negative return on equity of 18.02% and a negative net margin of 43.57%. The business had revenue of $9.86 million during the quarter.

About Cineverse

(Get Free Report)

Cineverse Corp. operates as a streaming technology and entertainment company. The company operates in two segments, Cinema Equipment, and Content and Entertainment. It owns and operates streaming channels, through its proprietary technology platform. The company also delivers curated content through subscription video on demand (SVOD), dedicated ad-supported (AVOD), and ad-supported streaming linear (FAST) channels, as well as social video streaming services and audio podcasts; operates OTT streaming entertainment channels; and offers monitoring, billing, collection, and verification services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cineverse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cineverse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.