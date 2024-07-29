Churchill Downs’ (CHDN) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Truist Financial

Truist Financial reissued their buy rating on shares of Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $166.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $165.00.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Churchill Downs from $153.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Churchill Downs from $156.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Mizuho upped their target price on Churchill Downs from $142.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Churchill Downs from $153.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Churchill Downs from $150.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Churchill Downs presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $155.60.

Get Churchill Downs alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on CHDN

Churchill Downs Stock Up 3.3 %

Shares of Churchill Downs stock opened at $142.58 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $137.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $128.13. Churchill Downs has a fifty-two week low of $106.45 and a fifty-two week high of $146.64. The firm has a market cap of $10.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.65.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.18. Churchill Downs had a return on equity of 47.53% and a net margin of 15.61%. The business had revenue of $890.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $858.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.24 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Churchill Downs will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Churchill Downs

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in Churchill Downs by 59.8% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Churchill Downs during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in Churchill Downs during the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Churchill Downs in the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in Churchill Downs by 36.8% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. 82.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Churchill Downs Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Live and Historical Racing, TwinSpires, and Gaming. The company operates pari-mutuel gaming entertainment venues; TwinSpires, an online wagering platform for horse racing, sports, and iGaming; retail sports books; and casino gaming.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Churchill Downs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Churchill Downs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.