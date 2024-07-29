Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) Price Target Cut to $56.00

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Piper Sandler from $61.00 to $56.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. They set a buy rating and a $74.60 price objective for the company. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $3,400.00 to $68.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $64.00 target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Monday, June 17th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $62.88.

Chipotle Mexican Grill stock opened at $49.83 on Thursday. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 12 month low of $35.37 and a 12 month high of $69.26. The company has a market capitalization of $68.43 billion, a PE ratio of 53.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $125.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.01.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.02. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 44.01% and a net margin of 13.23%. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $12.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.0% during the first quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 490 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,424,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the period. Perpetual Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the first quarter valued at $730,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 27.6% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 250 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $727,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. M&G Plc bought a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the first quarter valued at $9,221,000. Finally, Gulf International Bank UK Ltd raised its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.7% in the first quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 2,281 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $6,630,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. 91.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

