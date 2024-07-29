Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) Price Target Cut to $55.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Barclays from $58.00 to $55.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

CMG has been the topic of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $67.38 to $71.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $59.72 to $62.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. TD Cowen dropped their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $72.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $3,400.00 to $68.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $62.88.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Price Performance

Shares of CMG opened at $49.83 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $125.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.43 billion, a PE ratio of 53.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.24. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a one year low of $35.37 and a one year high of $69.26.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 44.01% and a net margin of 13.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $12.65 EPS. Analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Chipotle Mexican Grill

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CMG. Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.0% in the first quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 490 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,424,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the first quarter worth approximately $730,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 27.6% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 250 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $727,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. M&G Plc purchased a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the first quarter valued at approximately $9,221,000. Finally, Gulf International Bank UK Ltd raised its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.7% in the first quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 2,281 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $6,630,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.31% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

