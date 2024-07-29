Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM) Short Interest Update

Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,140,000 shares, a growth of 14.4% from the June 30th total of 1,870,000 shares. Approximately 2.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 669,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.2 days.

Chimera Investment Stock Performance

Shares of CIM stock traded up $0.07 on Monday, hitting $15.06. 92,831 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 643,811. The company has a current ratio of 5.46, a quick ratio of 5.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 1.72. Chimera Investment has a one year low of $11.28 and a one year high of $19.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.54.

Chimera Investment Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is an increase from Chimera Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.30%. Chimera Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 91.49%.

Insider Activity at Chimera Investment

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Chimera Investment news, Director Gerard Creagh bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.07 per share, with a total value of $130,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 125,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,645,499.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CIM. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Chimera Investment by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 127,699 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $637,000 after acquiring an additional 16,540 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Chimera Investment by 29.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 59,634 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 13,540 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in Chimera Investment by 148.4% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 51,477 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 30,757 shares during the period. Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new position in Chimera Investment during the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Visionary Horizons LLC purchased a new position in Chimera Investment during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Institutional investors own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Chimera Investment in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. StockNews.com lowered Chimera Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Chimera Investment Company Profile

Chimera Investment Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company, through its subsidiaries, invests in a portfolio of mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans, agency residential mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities, agency mortgage-backed securities secured by pools of commercial mortgage loans, business purpose and investor loans, and other real estate related securities.

