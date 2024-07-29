Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Sold by Morse Asset Management Inc

Morse Asset Management Inc decreased its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 23.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,096 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 8,119 shares during the quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Chevron were worth $4,274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Capital Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Chevron by 403.2% in the 1st quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 156 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Bare Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Chevron in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Chevron in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Cooksen Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Chevron in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Clear Investment Research LLC raised its holdings in Chevron by 264.9% in the 4th quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 281 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Chevron from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Chevron from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $183.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Chevron from $166.00 to $156.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Mizuho upped their price target on Chevron from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Chevron from $185.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $185.67.

Chevron stock traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $157.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,232,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,005,936. The firm has a market capitalization of $290.89 billion, a PE ratio of 14.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.10. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $139.62 and a 1 year high of $171.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $156.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $155.73.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.09. Chevron had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 10.21%. The company had revenue of $48.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 12.45 EPS for the current year.

In other Chevron news, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.23, for a total transaction of $600,862.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 477 shares in the company, valued at $76,429.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Chevron news, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.23, for a total transaction of $600,862.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 477 shares in the company, valued at $76,429.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 2,549 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.24, for a total value of $421,196.76. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,725 shares in the company, valued at $4,581,279. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,946 shares of company stock worth $2,265,971 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

